Doris Means
9/19/1926 - 7/10/2019
Doris Kingery Means of Yoncalla, OR passed away July 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born September 19, 1926 in Drain, OR to Dare and Anna Huntington Kingery. She married Lloyd E Means May 27, 1944 in Camp Carson, Colorado. With the exception of a very short time she lived her entire life in Yoncalla. Doris and Lloyd had three children...Gary, Paul and Stephen. Lloyd passed away shortly after their 65th anniversary. Doris worked at a Rice Hill café for a short time then as an educational assistant for the remainder of her career. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and participating in the Yoncalla Historical Society. She loved sharing the fruits and vegetables she grew and the delicious food she made. You very rarely left her home without some of her homemade food. Doris was proud of her rich family history. She contributed to the writing of several books documenting the history of Yoncalla, which included her family. She is survived by her sons, Gary and wife Linda of Texas, Paul and wife Edna of Vietnam, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd, brothers Elbert and Don, sisters Mabel and Mary, and her son Stephen. A celebration of life will be held September 14th at 11:00 at the Yoncalla Christian Assembly (formerly the Yoncalla Methodist). A time for remembering will follow the service, at the Yoncalla Community Center. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Yoncalla Alumni Association or the Yoncalla Historical Society.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019