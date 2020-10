Mom you were the best mother in the world; you loved unconditionally and encouraged all people that knew you. Your beautiful smile and laughter lit up any room. You never saw the glass half empty, but always saw it full. You are the inspiration for me to always do my best and continue to worship Jesus Christ. You taught me how to do so many things but you taught me to always speak my mind and never ever wake in the mornings without a positive outlook. I will forever miss you and honor you, I love you mama To the moon and back. I will see you in heaven one day and it will be glorious.” Buttons”

Debbie Fauble “ Buttons”

Daughter