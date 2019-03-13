|
|
Dorothy "Verna" Allen
March 19, 1926 -
March 9, 2019
Dorothy "Verna" Allen born March 19, 1926 passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family March 09, 2019 at 93 years young in Oakridge, Oregon. "Granny" enjoyed a long and vibrant life spent mostly between the golden rolling hills of the Palouse country in southern Washington and the foothills of the majestic mountains of the Oregon Cascades.
Granny was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held various callings including pianist. Her musical talents were beautiful, inspirational, and influenced family and friends these last few generations. The Oakridge LDS family was an Integral part of her life.
Throughout her life, Verna influenced many young men and women. She was quick to take in those less fortunate or in need of a confidant, and always had a place at the table for the unexpected friend.
Granny had a lifelong love of cooking. Be it a family gathering, or her many years managing the kitchen at Willamette Pass Ski Lodge, she found great pleasure in entertaining guests with her abilities to coordinate gatherings that brought people together in love and harmony around a meal.
Verna also found personal enjoyment with many of her local relationships in Oakridge. A member of the Red Hat Society for a time, and a regular attendee of Bunko with some of her dearest friends, Verna loved her closest deeply and eternally.
Verna married H.E. "Buck" Allen on August 15, 1948. Together they raised three boys and lived happily for many years. She was a railroad Wife and Mother that helped three generations of family follow in her and her husband's footsteps successfully in the industry.
Dorothy Verna Allen was preceded in death by her husband Buck Allen, son Leroy Allen, and son William McKinley "Bill" Allen II and survived by her son Randal "Randy" Allen, Daughter-in-law Jean Allen, Daughter-in-law Beverly Allen, 13 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren, and three Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Always the fashionista, Granny was quick to wear the season's latest trends and wore perfumes fitting for the occasion. Verna will be mourned by the many people she touched during her lifetime.
A grave side memorial will be held Saturday March 16 at 1PM, followed by a celebration of her wonderful life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 48703 McFarland Rd, Oakridge, OR 97463 on March 24, 2019 at 2PM.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 13, 2019