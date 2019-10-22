|
|
Dorothy Beatrice Wiser
November 16, 1936 - October 7, 2019
Dorothy passed away October 7 after a long illness. She leaves behind Robert her loving husband of 67 years and a daughter, Cynthia. She also had a son, Leonard, who precedes her in death. She also leaves behind a grandaughter, Lisa, and three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Zackery & Leesha.
She worked more than 35 years as a manager for JoAnn Fabrics. She was a very talented seamstress, quilter & crafter.
She was a wonderful, generous woman who loved her family very much. We will miss her more than words could ever say.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019