Dorothy (Dottie) Benson
07/4/37 - 11/9/19
Dorothy (Dottie) May Upton Benson of Eugene, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, November 9th, at the age of 82.
Dorothy (Dottie) May Upton Benson was born July 4, 1937 in Portland, Oregon to John Harold Upton and Elizabeth Irene Pearson Upton.
Dottie grew up in Lafayette, OR and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1956. She attended Willamette University in Salem, Oregon and graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
In June 1958 Dottie married Robert (Bob) Sumner Benson in McMinnville. They lived in Coos Bay, OR for the first five years of their marriage. In 1964 Bob and Dottie moved to Eugene where Bob taught in Eugene School Dist 4-J and Dottie taught in Bethel School District (Irving Elementary School and Malabon Elementary School).
Dottie enjoyed bible studies, working in her yard, and most of all her grandchildren and extended family.
Survivors include two children: Sarah Anne Benson Faulk and her husband Daren William Faulk of Covington, WA; Andrew Sumner Benson and his wife, Renee Adele Lechleiter Benson of Eugene. Four grandchildren also survive: Devon and Marcella Faulk; Aden and Emily Benson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 1 pm, at Faith Center on the corner of 410 W. 13th Ave, Eugene, OR. Entrance on the backside of the building Arrangements by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019