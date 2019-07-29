|
Dorothy "Jean" Bonde
October 26, 1921 - July 20, 2019
Jean was born in Vader, Washington to Adna and Dorothy Booth. She grew up in this small town with her older brothers Robert and Keith. In 1939 Jean graduated from Ryderwood High School as Valedictorian of her class.
Jean moved to Olympia, Washington to attend Dietz Business School; after graduating, she was employed at Associated Plywood Mills where she worked for 8 years as an invoicer. It was there she met her future husband, Elwood "Woody" Bonde.
Elwood and Jean were married in Eugene in 1949 and raised their four daughters (her "four dividends" as Jean liked to say) in the Danebo area.
Jean was a member of Eastern Star; as well, she actively volunteered in the local PTA and at Bethesda Lutheran Church. She valued education and helped support her daughters and grandchildren as they attended college.
Her interest were many: reading, quilting, gardening, and traveling. Jean loved Saturday mornings trips to the bookstore where she filled her book bag with mysteries and thrillers.
Jean was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother who lived faith in her gentle everyday moments.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years Woody Bonde, her daughters Karen Bonde, Susan Bonde, Cindy (and Mark) Armstrong, Teresa (and Vic) Connelly; and her grandchildren Katelyn Armstrong, Kyle (and Kayla) Armstrong, Sean Connelly, and Grace Connelly.
Our lives were blessed by our mother, and we will miss her everyday.
A memorial service will be held honoring Jean's life at Bethesda Lutheran Church on Friday, August 9th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bethesda Memorial fund in her name, or Special Olympics.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019