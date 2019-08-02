|
Dorothy "Mae" Brumwell
May 2, 1928 - July 24, 2019
Born May 2, 1928 in Pelahatchie, Mississippi to Hattie and Carl Murray. Passed away at the age of 91, July 24, 2019. She married Clarence E. Brumwell on September 18, 1945 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She and Clarence and owned and operated Brumwell's Friendly Service on Friendly Street and then on Monroe Street in Eugene, Oregon for over 40 years. She was a homemaker, seamstress, bookkeeper, wife and mother to 17. She opened her heart to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence and her brothers, Walter, William (Billy), James (Jake) and her sisters Lois and the Francis. Three sons, Jack, Jerry, and Richard (Glen). She is survived by her brother Gilbert Murray and 14 children; Suzie Roe, Wesley Brumwell, Charlotte Carter, Edie Loew, Gilbert Brumwell, Alan Brumwell, Greg Brumwell, Jeff Brumwell, Diana Taekker, Nancy Gilson, Carmen Sundin, Keith Brumwell, Margarita Strohbin and Shelley Woodall. Numerous son and daughter in laws, 36 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren.
Private family interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019