|
|
Dorothy Eva (Duchek) Green
July 11, 1930 - August 16, 2019
Dorothy was born in Vancouver, WA. She married Dick Green on November 1, 1950 in Vancouver, WA. Most of her life was spent in Eugene, OR and her later years in Beaverton, OR.
She is survived by her husband Dick, daughters Claudia, Sylvia, Julia, and Gloria, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger sister.
The memorial service will be held at 1pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR 97086.
Please leave thoughts and prayers on the online Dignity Memorial book at: http:// www.YoungsFuneralHome.org
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Providence St. Vincent Hospice. https://oregon.providence.org/our-services/p/providence-hospice/hospice-funds/https:// oregonhospice.org/donate
For information on the celebration of life gathering following the service, contact: [email protected]
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019