|
|
Dorothy died on May 30, at her home of an accident at the age of 91. She was born in Elmira, Oregon May 1928, to William and Ethel Schluckebier. The family moved to Springfield, Oregon where she graduated from Springfield High School. After high school, she worked in an auto parts store, Carlson, Hatton, and Hay as a bookkeeper. Later in her career, she worked as an office manager/bookkeeper for a heavy equipment company, Hunter Stacy Equipment. She married Loris Fountain September 7, of 1947, where the couple resided in Waterville, Oregon. They had three children, Terry who died shortly after birth, Ron, and Jackie. Ron and his wife Oleta reside in Springfield, and Jackie and her husband, Gary Andrews, now live in Idaho. They also had three grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by brothers Larry, Harry and a sister Linda. Her brother, Bert, preceded her in death. She also had numerous nieces, nephews and their children. In the 1960's they relocated to Leaburg, Oregon where they lived on the McKenzie River until the time of her death.
Dorothy Fountain
1928 - 2019
Dorothy enjoyed the beach, living on the farm and cooking, and hosting family gatherings at their home.
Dorothy had a committed belief in Jesus from her childhood days. She attended Thurston Christian Church and in her latter years, Camp Creek Church, until she was unable to get out anymore.
A memorial is planned for Saturday, June 15th, at 1:00 pm at Camp Creek Church located at 37529 Upper Camp Creek Road, Springfield, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 13, 2019