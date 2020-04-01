|
Dorothy Goheen
5/5/1929 - 3/25/2020
Dorothy (Dottie) Goheen passed away peacefully at age 90 on March 25th, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Assisted Living facility. She was born on May 5, 1929 to Lucille and Glen Merrifield, south of Harveyville, Kansas. She will now join her parents and her siblings, Duane, Ila and Erma in heaven, as well her first daughter, Jackie.
Dottie is also preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Smith (father of her children), plus Len Whittington, and her late husband, Earl Goheen.
Her surviving children are Deanna Piazza (Oregon), Ronald Smith (Texas), Mark Smith (Eskridge, Kansas) and Kevin Smith (Maple Hill, Kansas). She has 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Dottie lived in Topeka most of her life. Her children remember her as a devoted stay-at-home mom who was devoted to raising her kids. She was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader, active in the Seabrook Congregational Church, and did volunteer work at Stormont-Vail Hospital.
In midlife, she went back to school and became an LPN. She followed her passion for care of the elderly through her years as a nurse and Administrator in Nursing Homes.
Dottie's last marriage was happily spent with her late husband, Earl Goheen. With Earl, she enjoyed square-dancing, BINGO, traveling around the country in their RV, spending winters in Southern Texas, and camaraderie with friends in Topeka's antique car club.
Dottie was warm, friendly and spunky with a mind of her own. She will be dearly missed by her children and her extended Rolling Hills family.
There will be no memorial service.
Dottie has been cremated through the services of Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
