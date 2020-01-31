|
|
Dorothy J. "Dewie" Porter
April 29, 1923 - January 24, 2020
Dorothy "Dewie" Porter was born in Milwaukie, Oregon April 29, 1923 to William H. and Helen Ruch Hayden. She graduated from Milwaukie Union High School in 1941. She attended the University of Oregon until her marriage, in 1944, to Glen P. Porter, Jr. at Fort Knox Kentucky. She returned with her husband to Eugene in 1946 where she has resided until her death. Her husband, Glen, died in 1981.
Porter's surviving children are Judy Lindley (Lloyd) of Manzanita, Oregon and James W. Porter of Eugene, Oregon. David Porter (Alison) of Greenville, South Carolina died in 2017. Porter has four grandchildren, Andrew Lindley (Los Angeles, CA), Erin Andress (Durham, NC), Ryan Porter and Cameron Porter (Greenville, SC).
Between 1942 and 1952, employers included Meier & Frank, Willamette Iron and Steel, Portland Community Chest, IBM, University of Oregon Psychology Department and Eugene Municipal Court.
Volunteer work in which Porter was involved at various times from 1946 – 1981 included Eugene Welfare League, Junior League of Eugene, Kappa Alpha Theta Alumni, Skipworth Juvenile Detention Home (now John Serbu Juvenile Justice Center), Child Care Inc., Womenspace, Legal Aid, and St Thomas Episcopal Church. She felt it important and necessary to support the work of the Eugene Symphony, Oregon Bach Festival, Sacred Heart Hospital, U of O's Schnitzer Museum of Art, Eugene Concert Choir, John G. Shedd Institute of the Arts, Planned Parenthood, and Mt Pisgah Arboretum.
Porter especially enjoyed walking mountain trails in Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, and the Oregon Cascades. Her favorite activity, however, was "lunching" with her friends and relatives.
Her family wishes to send many thanks and their deep appreciation to the always kind, caring and capable staff at Quail Crest Acorn Cottage where Dewie lived the last four years. Memorial contributions or flowers are not necessary. At her request, no public service is planned.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020