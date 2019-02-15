|
April 19, 1928 -
January 4, 2019
Born, Eugene Oregon, April 19, 1928 - Died, January 4, 2019 in Beaverton, Oregon.
Dorothy "Dotty" Chambers passed away in her sleep Friday morning January 4, 2019 about 5:00 am from complications of dementia at Nurses Touch Senior Care Home in Beaverton.
Dorothy was the daughter of Ralph and Pauline Cline. She grew up in Springfield Oregon. Dotty married James D. Chambers on November 2, 1947. She was a graduate of the University of Oregon School of Education and taught in the Springfield School District for 25 years.
Dot and James retired in 1987. Dorothy began devoting her time to her favorite interests and hobbies. She was a life-long member of the Ebbert Memorial Methodist Church. She joined Job's Daughters while in school. Always a leader, Dorothy held offices in every organization in which she was involved. She was a member of the Beauciante, Retired Teachers of Oregon, and AARP. She served as State Director for AARP and championed single payer health insurance. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, reading square dancing and flower gardening.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband James and is survived be her two children, son Paul Chambers and his wife Helen, Mary Drew and her husband Jim, three grandchildren Joshua Chambers, Rachelle Dilley, Matthew Chambers and three great grand daughters, Taylor, Cameron, and Emily.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 15, 2019