Dorothy Jean Hill
August 20, 1930 - June 22, 2020
Dorothy Jean Hill (Lindley) Born August 20, 1930 to William and Margret Lindley, and passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a very faithful and kind wife, mother, and grandmother, and never failed to see the best in everyone. She was primarily a home maker, but did hold a number of jobs over the years to help supplement the family income. She worked as a nurses aid, at the Edgewood Nursing Center, and at the Village Bakery in Cottage Grove. She is survived by two sons, Dan Hill, and John Hill, of Cottage Grove, and five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Due to the present virus restrictions a graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on July 6th at the Walker Cemetery behind the Walker Church, located at 32904 West England Rd., Creswell, Oregon. Bring a chair if you wish to sit down.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.