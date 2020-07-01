Dorothy Lundquist
11/22/1929 - 6/28/2020
Dorothy Ruth (Hamlin) Lundquist passed away peacefully June 28, 2020 at the age of 90, in Eugene, Oregon. She was born November 22, 1929 in St. Helens, Oregon to Josephine Christina Braun and Frank John Mitchell. Her brother Fred Hamlin died in 1991. Her mother Josephine married Frank B. Hamlin in 1931. Dorothy grew up in Springfield, Oregon, graduating from Springfield Union High School in 1947. Hamlin Middle School in Springfield is named for her stepfather Frank B. Hamlin.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of nearly 72 years, Carl Leonard Lundquist and her children: Scott Lundquist (Mary), Sally Brown (Michael), Susan Lundquist, Nancy St. George (Franz) and Kathy Lundquist.
The arrival of each of her 7 grandchildren brought Dorothy so much happiness: Carolyn (Brown) Thornton, Justin Brown, Erick Brown, Sarah (Gann-Lundquist) McClure, Annie (Lundquist) Greig, Katie (Lundquist) Buck-Niehaus, and Peter St. George. And then there were 11 great-grandchildren to spoil and love. Endless joy!
She enjoyed annual family trips to Sunriver to enjoy the snow, camping on the Oregon coast, Winberry Creek and long car rides up to Seattle to visit family; packing 5 children and a dog into the family station wagon. She and Leonard enjoyed the adventure of travel, taking trips to China, Scandinavia, Mexico, Canada and many US states including: Alaska, Florida, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, DC. She loved doing crossword puzzles, reading to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and working in the garden nurturing her rhodies and azaleas. Dorothy was a lover of animals and took pleasure in spoiling all of her furry grandbabies. The bird feeders were always filled with a little extra for the squirrels.
While in high school Dorothy worked as an usherette at the McDonald Theatre, a nursery worker at Chase Gardens Greenhouses, and after high school as a long distance operator for the phone company. In the 1970s she was a housemother at Villa Gerard near the UO campus, a Catholic Charities home for young pregnant women. Many of these young women kept in touch with her after the birth of their babies. Dorothy also worked many years for the University of Oregon Athletics program as an usher and ticket taker. She particularly enjoyed gymnastics, volleyball and women's basketball. In 1980 she was lucky to work the Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field.
Dorothy was an active volunteer in the community. She was honored by what was then the Lane Memorial Blood Bank for her 40 years of volunteer service as a registrar, canteen hostess and her favorite activity as an escort on bloodmobiles. She was considered a 'quiet hero'. Her first blood donation came in 1963 when a neighbor's grandson needed blood. She belonged to the League of Women Voters, and for 17 years she served on the Lane County Election Board and served as a poll worker. As a book lover, she supported the Eugene Public Library as a volunteer at their annual book sale.
She and Leonard were long-time antiques and collectibles dealers. With this hobby they made many dear, life-long friends. They set up for over 35 years at antique shows and flea markets in Oregon and Washington. Every Friday and Saturday they could be found at garage and estate sales looking for treasures; she especially loved finding beautiful glassware and pottery, as well as wonderful books, particularly children's books.
She was Dorothy, Mom, Gran-Gran, G.G. and Dottie. Mom loved nature and particularly loved to watch snow falling. She had a beautiful smile and a twinkle in her eye for everyone she met. Dorothy loved her family dearly, and she will be greatly missed by each one of us.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Eugene Public Library or Greenhill Humane Society.
