Dorothy Mae Hollemon


1931 - 2019
Dorothy Mae Hollemon Obituary
Dorothy Mae Hollemon
8/23/1931 - 11/20/2019
Dorothy "Dotty" Mae Hollemon, age 88, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on November 20th. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Loyd Hollemon. After their marriage, they lived in Phoenix, Arizona, where their two daughters Debi Smith and Cindy Robello were born. In 1968, the family moved to Pleasant Hill, Oregon. Their passion for working together to renovate old homes and build new ones began there when they renovated their first old farm house they affectionately named "Come Spring Ranch," on twenty acres. This began forty years of them successfully "flipping homes," well before it was a popular trend. In 1977 they moved to Crescent Lake and bought a cabin on Crescent Creek where they lived for twenty years—enjoying their many friends, their grandchildren and the outdoors. From the solitude of the mountains, their next move was to Gold Beach, OR, and after ten years they settled permanently a little further north on the Pacific Coast, in a ranch style home in Reedsport. Dotty especially enjoyed music and singing with friends, and she always encouraged others to join in—and they did! Later in life, she loved her daily crossword puzzle and frequent trips to the casino. For nearly three years, Dotty lived with her daughter, Cindy, who was her constant caretaker. Loyd, daughter Debi, and all the family were able to visit her comfortably and frequently. She is the grandmother of four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The family plans a private celebration of life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
