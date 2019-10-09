|
Dorothy Mae Rush
05/07/1927 - 10/04/2019
Dorothy Mae Rush was born to Blanche and Gilbert Andrews in Independence Iowa. She graduated from high school in 1944 and traveled west to work in Seattle and Alaska during the war years. Dorothy returned to the mid-west in 1947 and was employed in Sterling Illinois where she met and married W Lee Rush in 1948. Dorothy lived in Eugene from 1956 until her death.
Dorothy enjoyed raising her family and working as a bookkeeper for many years. Dorothy was involved with the Eugene Hearing and Speech Auxiliary and the Eugene Garden Club. Dorothy's last employment of 19 years was at Fiddler's Green were she greatly enjoyed her co-workers and customers.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Lee Rush in 1996 and her son Clark in 2014.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Sherrie Rush and her husband Gregg Andrus, and her grandchildren Colin and Katherine Andrus of Vashon Island WA
No services are planned at her request
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019