Dorothy Munyon
1922 - October 20, 2020
Dorothy Calene Munyon, 97, died of natural causes at Bayberry Commons in Springfield.
She was born in Chicago to Dorothy B. and John L. Calene, M.D. Their growing family soon moved to Aberdeen, SD, where her father had an opportunity to open his medical practice.
Dorothy graduated from high school in Aberdeen with honors. She was a member of the orchestra and enjoyed playing the piano, organ and cello.
She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Washington in 1943. On July 28, 1944, Dorothy married her college sweetheart, Marv E. Munyon. The next day they took the train to the west coast, where Marv was deployed to the Pacific as a naval officer in WW II.
After the war, Marv and Dorothy settled in the Seattle area, where they focused on raising their four children. Due to business transfers, the family relocated to southern California with a short stint in Minnesota. Dorothy was active in the local PTOs and did some substitute teaching.
Longing to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Marv and Dorothy moved to Eugene in 1977. A few years later, they built their retirement home in Florence and enjoyed fishing, crabbing, clamming and many memorable family visits.
In 2010, Dorothy moved to Willamette Oaks in Eugene to be closer to family. She loved her six years there.
Dorothy always had a positive attitude. She was kind and had a scholarly, open, inquisitive mind. She volunteered with the Florence SMART Reading Program and the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum.
Her sense of humor and spontaneity blossomed with age, along with a love to travel and explore new places. She enjoyed opera, theater and the symphony.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marjorie (age 4); husband, Marv; son, Michael; brother, James Calene, and sister, Patricia C. Watkins.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, John Calene of Stamford, CT; her children, Diane Munyon Dietterle (Philip Wiener) of Oceanside, CA, Cynthia A. Munyon of Eugene, and Patrick Munyon (Cindy) of Eugene; her two grandchildren, Alison D. Smith (Bradley) of Carlsbad, CA, and Sofie Crandall of Eugene; two great grandchildren, Luna and Ansel Smith. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and their children.
The family plans to gather and celebrate her life in Florence after the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides. Her ashes will be scattered at sea, where they will join those of her beloved Marv and Mike, who both died in 1996.
