Dorothy Pierce, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Riverside, CA.,March 19, of age related causes. Dorothy lived most of her life in the Eugene-Springfield area. She was known for her love of God and her kind and sharing heart.
Dorothy Pierce
April 28, 1924 -
March 19, 2019
She is survived by sister, Florence Spady, daughter Carolyn Byler, son Dan Pierce, daughter, Teresa Moreno and many grand children and great grand children. Preceded in death by husband, Max Pierce and son, David Pierce.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 1:00 p.m. at Springfield Faith Center, 600 Hayden Bridge Way, Springfield, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019