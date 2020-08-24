Dorothy Satre
August 4, 1929 - August 9, 2020
Dorothy Louise (Swind) Satre passed away peacefully from age-related causes on August 9, 2020, just a few days following her 91st birthday. Dorothy was born on August 4, 1929 in Morris, IL to William Swind and Mary (Mudd) Swind. She was the oldest of three, with brother Ed Swind and sister Dee (Swind) Whitaker both arriving in the 1930s. Born on the cusp of the Great Depression, and surviving the hard-scrabble years of the 1930s, the family relocated to Los Angeles, CA in the 1940s, where Dorothy's father went to work for Hughes Aircraft in Burbank, California. Before the move, while in school in Morris, Dorothy's best friend Elna Satre introduced Dorothy to Elna's older brother Murray Satre. Murray and Dorothy were a hit together almost immediately, but Murray and his brother Roger felt the call of duty and spent a few years in the US Army in Europe during World War II. Upon returning to Morris after the war, Murray and Roger hopped a train and headed to Los Angeles. Murray and Dorothy quickly picked up where they left off and were married on January 31, 1948. Settling in the San Fernando Valley, four children soon arrived with Richard in 1952, David in 1954, Jeffrey in 1956 and Pamela in 1959. Never one to take it easy, when Pamela entered school, Dorothy began a career with Tupperware Home Parties in 1965 and quickly climbed the ranks to managing her own unit of dealers. From 1965 to 1990, Dorothy set sales record after sales record. She was known far and wide as selling Tupperware in such volumes that it wasn't long before the weekly delivery could only be handled by a large truck. Dorothy retired in 1990 and she and Murray moved to Central Point, OR to be near sister Dee and her family. Sadly, Murray, who had been in ill health, passed away just a short time later. Dorothy stayed active, line dancing at the senior center and reading to children at the local elementary school. In 2010, after diagnosed with the beginnings of dementia, Dorothy moved to Boise, ID to live with her daughter Pam. She moved to a memory care facility in 2019, where she lived until her passing. Dorothy is survived by her brother Ed Swind, sister Dee Whitaker, her four children, Rick (Suzy), Dave (Diana), Jeff (Hilah) and Pam (Mike), as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy was laid to rest alongside Murray at Eternal Valley Memory Park near Santa Clarita, CA.
