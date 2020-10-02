Dorothy Schellhorn Pedlar
6/18/1931 - 9/2/2020
Dorothy Schellhorn Pedlar, known to many as "Dorothy from Kansas," gently passed on September 2 in her home in Eugene, Oregon, holding the hand of her youngest grandson.
Born, Dorothy Dean Ott on June 18, 1931 to Harold and Beulah Ott in Concordia, Kansas, she was raised on the family farm along with her brother and sister.
Dorothy's life was a series of adventures. In 1949, she ventured to Oregon, where she met, married, and later divorced Otto Schellhorn, with whom she had six children.
As a single mother, Dorothy diligently worked as a secretary and bookkeeper to provide for her six children: Teresa, Ann, Mary, Greg, Steve, and Amy. In 1988, she married George Pedlar and became a part of his loving family.
Dorothy had a generous spirit, and was a friend to all she encountered. She was the heart of her large family; gathering people together, and always had room at her table for friends in need. Inspiring laughter everywhere she went, Dorothy was equipped with unparalleled optimism, bringing humor and light to all aspects of her life.
She loved traveling, cruises, the beach, and onion rings. Some of her favorite days were spent at the Oregon coast, fishing and crabbing with her many children and George on his boat. She enjoyed gardening and had a green-thumb inspired by her early life on the farm. Dorothy spent her last few years celebrating life with her many, many friends at her home—the Springs at Greer Gardens—where she enjoyed spending evenings on her patio with her dear companion, Chuck Temple.
She was preceded in death by her late husband George Pedlar; stepson, Jack Pedlar; son, Steve Schellhorn; and daughter, Mary Hardie.
She is lovingly survived by many through blood, marriage, and happenstance. Her children: Teresa (Tim) Nugent; Ann Mallet; Greg (Susan) Schellhorn; Amy (Tony) Fortuna; and her four stepchildren: Janice Ritala; Mary (Chris) Fromme; and Pam (Dave) Schick, and her 18 grandchildren); and five great-grandchildren.
Dorothy treated each day as a gift and a new adventure, and hers was the epitome of a life well lived. She was a gift to all who knew her, and she will be missed by many. Dorothy spent her final moments surrounded by family – a family who deeply cherished her for all that she was. To know Dorothy was to love her, and love her they did.
Her family will hold an intimate celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Catholic Charities in Dorothy's honor.
