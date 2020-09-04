1/1
Dorothy Ziebert
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ziebert
September 6th, 1935 - August 28, 2020
Born September 6th, 1935, to Dan and Cora May Downer, in Waukusha Wisconsin, Dorothy was the second youngest of 5 children and had 3 sisters and one brother, all preceding her in death. The family soon moved to Mill City, Oregon, where her father died in a logging accident.
In 1953 she graduated from Mill City High School, that year she met the love of her life, Albert Frank Ziebert. On November 11th, 1954 they married and the first of three children soon followed.
For 40+ years Dorothy ran a successful real estate business in Lane county, including sales and property management.
Dorothy was a passionate Oregon Duck's fan, it could be said that she bled yellow and green as Autzen was her home away from home.
She and her husband traveled the world, but loved Central Oregon and the coast the best. She loved to bake and taught her grand kids, and great grandchildren, the joy found in the kitchen covered in flour.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Cynthia, Steven, and Phillip, 6 Grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved