Dorothy Ziebert
September 6th, 1935 - August 28, 2020
Born September 6th, 1935, to Dan and Cora May Downer, in Waukusha Wisconsin, Dorothy was the second youngest of 5 children and had 3 sisters and one brother, all preceding her in death. The family soon moved to Mill City, Oregon, where her father died in a logging accident.
In 1953 she graduated from Mill City High School, that year she met the love of her life, Albert Frank Ziebert. On November 11th, 1954 they married and the first of three children soon followed.
For 40+ years Dorothy ran a successful real estate business in Lane county, including sales and property management.
Dorothy was a passionate Oregon Duck's fan, it could be said that she bled yellow and green as Autzen was her home away from home.
She and her husband traveled the world, but loved Central Oregon and the coast the best. She loved to bake and taught her grand kids, and great grandchildren, the joy found in the kitchen covered in flour.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Cynthia, Steven, and Phillip, 6 Grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
