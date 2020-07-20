1/1
Doscar (D.L) Littlejohn
2038 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doscar (D.L) Littlejohn
2/21/38 - 7/5/2020
Doscar (D.L.) was born Feb 21, 1938 to Printess D. Littlejohn (P.D.) and Mollie B. (Crownover) Littlejohn in Snow Oklahoma.
D.L. died July 5, 2020 at his home in Eugene, Or.
D.L. married Betty I. (Lanz) Littlejohn on July 1, 1960 in Coburg Or.
D.L. is survived by his wife Betty, their son Kevin T. Littlejohn and daughter in law Liz, their daughter Tamara D. Spahr and son in law Tim. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, Stephen, Andrew, Cassidy, Makenna, Troy, James, Angela, Dustin, and 2 great grandaughters, Ashlynn, and soon to be born, Ainsley. Predeceased by son Randall D. Littlejohn. Also parents Mollie and P.D. and his brothers Robert J. (Bob) and Frank F. Littlejohn.
No service is planned at this time.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved