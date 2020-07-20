Doscar (D.L) Littlejohn
2/21/38 - 7/5/2020
Doscar (D.L.) was born Feb 21, 1938 to Printess D. Littlejohn (P.D.) and Mollie B. (Crownover) Littlejohn in Snow Oklahoma.
D.L. died July 5, 2020 at his home in Eugene, Or.
D.L. married Betty I. (Lanz) Littlejohn on July 1, 1960 in Coburg Or.
D.L. is survived by his wife Betty, their son Kevin T. Littlejohn and daughter in law Liz, their daughter Tamara D. Spahr and son in law Tim. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, Stephen, Andrew, Cassidy, Makenna, Troy, James, Angela, Dustin, and 2 great grandaughters, Ashlynn, and soon to be born, Ainsley. Predeceased by son Randall D. Littlejohn. Also parents Mollie and P.D. and his brothers Robert J. (Bob) and Frank F. Littlejohn.
No service is planned at this time.
