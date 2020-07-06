Dotty Lynch
October 16, 1935 - June 29, 2020
Dotty Lynch passed away on June 29th in the amazing care of Cascade Hospice at the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene. Dotty was born in Port Huron, Michigan on October 16th to Mort Reynolds and Helen (Carse) Reynolds. She was one of five children. She married DT. (Tom) Leiter in 1955 and was an active military spouse. She had three children: Cindy Lee in 1957, Tammy Ellen in 1958 and Thomas Michael in 1961. After a divorce, Dotty married EB (Bud) Lynch Jr in 1972. She and Bud had wonderful adventures until his death. Dotty always worked hard as a bookkeeper. She was always active in her local church, and always participated in community Bible studies. At her Methodist Church, she trained as a lay preacher. Dotty enjoyed singing in the church choir and as part of the praise team. Her faith in God was always a bedrock in her life.
In 2007 Dotty married Ted Furtado in Springfield, where they have enjoyed family and friends. She loved walking her dog, cooking, baking for bake sales, preparing food for church events and reading. She often read two to three books a week.
Dotty is survived by her children Cindy Peterson-Ryberg (Steve) Wasilla, AK; Tammy Stampfli (Tim) Olympia, WA; Tom Leiter (Cindy) Fremont, MI; grandchildren Daniel Peterson (Amber), Tim Peterson (Karla), Nicholas Stampfli (Maryann), Megan Stampfli (Javier Womeldorff), Sarah Olree (Dan) and Emma Leiter, and great grandchildren: Brielle, Elise, Madelyn, Henry, Oliver, Alex and Riley. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Cascade Hospice in Eugene or the Ebbert Memorial United Methodist Church in Eugene.
