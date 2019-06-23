|
Doug Hazelton, 68, of Junction City, Oregon passed away on June 15, 2019 after losing his battle with multiple myeloma.
Douglas Hazelton
1950 - 2019
The celebration of life will be held June 28th at 2PM at West Lawn Memorial Park. Red Crabb of Christ's Center will be officiating.
Doug was born in Hudson, New York on December 6, 1950. After a brief residence in New York the Hazelton family moved to California. In 1962 they moved to Eugene, Oregon. Doug graduated from Willamette High School in 1970. He joined the Navy in 1971 and became a corpsman where he continued until 1976. Using his aptitude for anything mechanical, he worked as a diesel mechanic throughout most of his life. Doug retired from Grain Millers in 2016 where he worked as a Maintenance Manager.
Doug was known for his kindness, generosity with his time and most of all his sense of humor. Always described as a "funny guy", he was quick to joke with everyone he met. Doug's smile was contagious, his generosity was limitless and he was quick to offer a hug when needed. He loved fishing, deer hunting and playing with his grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his 3 brothers and 1 sister: Buddy, Keith, Dan and Colleen, his sons: Joe and Ben and 4 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Maynard, his Mother, Dorothy, and his sister Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Pete Moore Hospice House.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 23, 2019