|
|
Douglas Alan Foster
August 12, 1981 - September 15, 2019
Douglas Alan Foster is a family man through and through. He loved his wife with passion, he was immensely proud of his children, and he had an incredibly strong bond with his parents and sister. Family was truly at the heart of all Douglas did in life. He was our driving force in planning and arranging family vacations, parties, dinners, get togethers. Douglas felt so strongly that our family should be together as much as possible. He was smart and charismatic; making everyone he met an instant friend. He was always willing to listen and give advice when needed. Douglas was born and raised in Oregon and spent much of his time growing up with his parents and sister on the rivers of the West which gave him a love for all things water and travel. He helped his parents start and grow a successful business which treated each employee hired as a member of the family.
Douglas spent his free time on hobbies like his saltwater aquarium and backyard koi pond, as he loved tropical and exotic fish. Despite his open and warm smile, he had a killer poker face that helped him win quite a few games and grew his love of the game. He even did very well at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, placing 6th out of thousands.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 11 years, Gwynne, and children, William and Emmalene, his parents, Thomas and Donna, and sister Stephanie, as well as many other family members, his Strapworks family, and friends who he considered family. He will be deeply missed.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 1:00 at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019