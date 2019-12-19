|
Douglas Baines
05/26/1964 - 12/14/2019
On 12/14/2019, Douglas Eugene Baines (Doug) passed away at the age of 55. Doug was preceded in death by his father Robert Baines, and is survived by his Mother Patricia Brookshire, Sister Jeanne McCullough, Daughter Rhea Cramer, Son Jacob Baines, 2 grandchildren, 2 nieces, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Doug lived his life to the fullest or as he would say OTG (on the gas!). He spent his younger years racing motorcycles and going to all his favorite rock shows. He gave his heart to the lord as a late teen and enjoyed ministering to other teens and young adults, which he would continue to do throughout his entire life. Doug genuinely cared for and accepted others for who they were, and made a lasting impression with genuine kindness and caring. He also had a great love for music and enjoyed sharing it with others. He found a new love for life when he became a grandfather or "papa". He loved introducing his grandchildren to new candy, bike riding, going to the races, the fair, video arcades, amusement parks and spots out in nature. Doug was always true to who he was and had a rebellious, adventurous, non-conforming spirit; one of the things people loved most about him. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten! His family will be holding a Celebration of Life for friends and family at Circle Bar Golf Course in Oakridge, Oregon on Saturday, December 28th at 1:00.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019