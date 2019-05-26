|
Douglas Bradlee Blanchard Douglas Bradlee Blanchard was born June 4, 1959 in Rhode Island to Samuel F. Blanchard and Alice Lee (Bradlee) Blanchard. The family lived in the Boston area, then moved out West to Sherman Oaks, CA, to San Dimas, CA, and eventually up to the Northwest, Eugene, Oregon area. Douglas married his college sweetheart, Jackie Kuebker in 1981 in Salem, Oregon. They have a son, Douglas Jr., and a daughter, Tara Lynn Wolsborn. They were blessed with three grandchildren: Bradlee, Brayden and Charlie Rae. Douglas leaves behind sisters, Pamela (Terry) Bennett and Holly (Wayne) Koberstein; brothers, Kurt (Jackie) Blanchard and Larry (Melody) Blanchard, and many nieces and nephews. Douglas was a long-time volunteer with the Oregon Country Fair and a die-hard Grateful Dead fan. A celebration of life will be held June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Champoeg State Park.
June 4, 1959 -
May 10, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019