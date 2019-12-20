|
Douglas Duncan
June 4, 1939 - December 15, 2019
Douglas "Doug" Keith Duncan passed away December 15, 2019, in Eugene OR. He was born June 4, 1939 in Los Angeles, CA to parents Marion Klippel and Wade Goodin. Later, when Marion and Scott Duncan married, Scott adopted him. Doug attended Redlands High School. He spent two years in the United States Army. Then married Vicci "Bambi" Gill on December 9, 1960 and had just celebrated his 59th wedding anniversary. They had two sons.
Doug moved his young family from Yucaipa, CA to Eugene, OR in the fall of 1972. He began working as a bank teller/loan officer and decided that he would prefer working with his hands. Over the years, he worked as an appliance repair technician, maintenance supervisor, metal fabricator, and as a diesel/auto mechanic. At one point, he also owned his own water heater service company, but he spent the most time working beside his wife in their engraving business, Bambi's Engraving. Doug was very involved with the local car scene and over the years was a member of the Topless Auto Club, Old Timer's Car Club, Classic Chevys Club, Inter Car Club Council and Emerald Empire Vintage Auto Club. Doug never missed the Portland Swap Meet, Picc-A-Dilly, or any local car show, cruise-in or swap meet.
Doug is survived by his wife Bambi Duncan, his sons, Don Duncan and David Duncan (Pamela), all of Eugene, OR. Also surviving Doug are two nephews, Josh Simon and Scott Simon of California.
His parents and his sister, Danice Simon, preceded him in death.
Special thanks to the staff at Gateway Gardens and Bristol Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon at www.parkinsonsresources.org or Greenhill Humane Society at www.green-hill.org.
The family will be holding a celebration of life/classic car display in Doug's honor in the spring.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019