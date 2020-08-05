Douglas Edward Ginter
10/11/1956 - 3/31/2020
Doug died of a heart attack at the age of 63. Douglas was born to Edward & Barbara Ginter in Buffalo, NY. Doug was the second child of six. He attended school in Moses Lake, Wa. He served 8 yrs in the Army. Doug would have had 35 yrs. clean & sober on May 24, 2020. Doug accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord & Savior in June 1995. Doug had a servant's heart where he loved serving in so many ways, especially at Northwood Christian Church. Doug loved playing pool & football, he was a die hard fan for The Washington Huskies and The Raiders.
Doug married Suzi Machacek on May 23,1987 along with her two teenage kids, who became his kids once the years of adjustment happened. Two of Doug's greatest joys were walking each of his adult granddaughters down the aisle.
Doug was preceeded in death by his father and is survived by his wife Suzi, daughter Tracy Hoyt, son Peter Machacek, his two adult granddaughters Jessica Cannon (James), Sydney McCoy (John) which were like daughters to him. Doug loved his family. Grandkids: Rowdy Bates, Ray Hoyt, PJ Machacek, Dillon Machacek, Brooklyn Machacek & Liliana Machacek, Great Grandkids: Deiken Calta, Cecilia McCoy, Harper Cannon & Alexander Douglas Cannon. His mother Barbara Russell, Brothers: Mike Ginter (Jan), Tim Ginter, Patrick Ginter (Barb) Sisters: Rachel Ginter, Kelleyn Rebic (Joe) and many nephews & nieces.
It is sad for us left behind but for Douglas he has stepped into eternal life with his Lord & Savior, which I am sure he is being told," Well done my good and faithful servant". Thank you all for your kindness thru mail, social media and calls, you have shared memories and love for Doug, that would have been spoken if we had gathered for a celebration of life, the pandemic changed everything. Immediate familly will spread Doug's ashes at a later date.
