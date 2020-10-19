Douglas Kyle Wood
09/12/1954 - 10/07/2020
Douglas Kyle Wood, 66 of Eugene, OR died on October 7, 2020 from complications due to a fall. He is survived by his partner of 33 years, Marina Andrion; her daughter, Melisa Andrion of Eugene; her son Larry Flood (wife Haley) of Springfield and granddaughter, Isabel Ceron of Eugene; his mother, Diana Kaye and her wife, Mary Ellen Clinton of Elizabeth, IN; his brothers, David and Sam and sister, Sharon (husband, Paul Kay) of FL. He also left behind a nephew Joel Kay and nieces, Eden and Eila Wood. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Wood.
Doug moved to Oregon in 1987 from CA. He worked at various places during his lifetime. Of all those jobs, working for 9Wood was his favorite. He was so proud of the wood work they produced where his math skills and uncanny ability to take accurate measurements became evident. He truly was a numbers person. He was employed by 9Wood for at least 10 years until he was forced to retire in 2020 due to a cancer diagnosis. He loved to go camping, hiking, practice shooting and reading.
No service is planned but donations may be sent to Oregon Natural Desert Association.
