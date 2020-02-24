|
Douglas Perry Odell
3/14/1942 - 2/12/2020
Born March 14, 1942 in Arcadia, CA. Died February 12, 2020 in Eugene, OR. He is survived by his wife Joan; daughters Karol-lee (Jeff), Deborah; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; William (Bill) Odell, and Barbra Thorton. Memorial: 2 pm; Sat; March 7, 2020; Eugene Church of Christ; 2424 Norkenzie Rd, Eugene, OR. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pete Moore's Hospice House.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020