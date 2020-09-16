1/1
Douglas Scott Bakke
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Scott Bakke
4/4/1960 - 9/13/2020
Doug Bakke was born in Eugene, Oregon on April 4, 1960. At the age of four months he and his mother went on their first plane ride together to Presque Isle, Maine where his father was stationed in the Air Force. Growing up in a military family he traveled from coast to coast and even Alaska many times over the years. In 1975 the family settled back in the Eugene area.
Doug attended South Eugene High School. After high school he joined the Air Force where most of his duties were working as a maintenance tech on the SR-71 ("Blackbird") at Beale Air Force Base in California. In 1979 he married Jennine Moore with who he shared two children. After his Air Force tour he returned to the Eugene area where he remained the rest of his life. Much of it spent as a sales rep working for Pape' Cat.
In 1998 he married the love of his life, Barbara Schafer. In addition to his loving wife he is survived by his parents Ron and Sharon Bakke, brother David Bakke, son James "Jake" Bakke, daughter Marisa (Ben) Anders, and three grandchildren, Hannah Bakke, Madison Anders and Colton Anders.
Doug enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, his many pets over the years and anything to do with nature. He liked cooking, photography, working on classic cars and was a huge Nascar fan.
Doug was a kind soul with a great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, son, brother, father and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Due to the Covid virus and fire situation there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Doug was the love of my life, kindred spirit, best friend, my husband for 21 years. My heart is broken inside which will never heal. I know you are in heaven now looking over me. Missing you goes without saying. I love you forever and always. You were my sweetheart and true love.
Love Always
Barbara
Barbara Bakke
Spouse
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved