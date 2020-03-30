|
|
Douglas VanTassel
August 12th, 1942 - March 16th, 2020
Douglas McVey VanTassel, of Rancho Cordova, CA, died on March 16th of cancer. He was 77. VanTassel was born in Mitchell, S.D. to Edwin and Amanda VanTassel. Doug moved with his family, to Eugene, OR when he was 2 years old. He graduated from South Eugene high school in 1962. He was a Salesman, a die hard, lifelong Ducks fan and an Army Veteran. VanTassel was highly decorated for his service, which included a combat tour at the height of the Vietnam War. Doug was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tom and Jerry. Survivors include, his wife of 32 years, Connie Basko-VanTassel, his two daughters, Brenda Hutchinson and Kimberly Surrett, and five grandchildren, of Eugene, a sister, Marcia Clement, of Portland. Sons, Jeffrey Caudill, of Portland, OR and Dave Caudill of Wyoming. VanTassel will be interred with full military honors, in California, on a date to be determined. Doug's love of life, optimism and generosity was overflowing. His laughter was contagious, his silly jokes and personality brought smiles to many and he always knew how to make us laugh. Douglas VanTassel will be missed immensely by his family and close friends.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020