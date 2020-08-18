Douglas Vaughan
11/06/1955 - 08/16/2020
A memorial service will be held for Doug Tuesday Aug 25th at 10am, outside at Springfield Memorial Garden with viewing at 9:00am. Internment followed at Mount Vernon Cemetery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a pastor. He was preceded in death by his mom Beverly, sister Debbie and brother Gary. He is survived by his wife Betsey, Son Brian, Father Phillip (Lisa), Brother Rick (Linda) and Sister Jennie (Shawn)
