Douglas Wade Fish
January 15, 1942 - May 1, 2020
Douglas Wade Fish, born January 15, 1942, died on May 1, 2020. He attended all Coquille schools and graduated from Coquille High School as a gifted musician and scholar. He attended the University of Oregon and after his freshman year, he and some friends decided to travel in Europe for the next year before resuming their formal education. This served him well in his adult years. When he resumed his studies he majored in Sociology. He then went after his Master's degree, studying in Political Science. One of his professors asked him to join him in Chile doing a research project which he accepted. When he returned to the USA, he began his career in lumber sales. His sales career helped him gain a deeper insight into the world of finance where he developed some long lasting friendships. It was during his 40 th high school class reunion where he and one of his classmates, Sandra Erickson, began a relationship that evolved into their marriage. Although they both attended the same schools as well as played in the band, they had never dated. Their marriage brought them both some of the most rewarding periods of their lives. Doug developed a love for Sandra's three children and six grandchildren that more than made up for his not having any children of his own. His parents, Dan and Dorothy Fish as well as his brother Danny preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Sandra, step children and grandchildren and his brother Richard and sister Susan as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed sports and was an avid supporter of the U of O Ducks. As President of his class, he maintained connections to all of his high school classmates and was looking forward to their 60 th reunion this coming August.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 11 to May 13, 2020