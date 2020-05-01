|
Douglas Wilkinson
April 13, 1946 - April 28, 2020
Douglas "Doug" Wilkinson quietly exited this life on April 28th, surrounded by his girls, in the home he built for all of them. When we reflect on his life, we are proud of his accomplishments and the contributions he made professionally, his love of adventure, and his dedication and love for his family. He was always a teacher; of the law, of common sense, of the importance of family. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Their security (financial, physical, and emotional) were at the heart of his decisions.
Doug was an earnest, patient man. When he retired from practicing law in 2013, his partners, associates, and other colleagues remembered a wise man whose counsel was held in high regard. His office would be a hub of inquiry; new associates and seasoned partners relied on Doug's precise and deep knowledge of the law. He gave countless hours in service to others through his participation in a number of civic organizations.
The people who knew Doug outside of his professional role knew a man that loved to be outside. He loved to raft the river, camp, hike, and look at the stars. Many summers were spent floating the Deschutes, Grand Ronde, John Day, and his favorite, Rogue River. He was an expert oarsman who showed reverence to the water. He climbed mountains looking for wildflowers, scampered down trails to get to secret beaches, and descended canyons in pursuit of waterfalls. Many of our best memories are anchored in exploring the Pacific Northwest.
And he loved taking his family to Disneyland, his final trip being in February.
Doug was a spiritual man who sought the comfort of church (especially for the singing), read the Farmer's Almanac for leisure, and kept nearly every card, picture, and book that people gifted him. He was sentimental. He created comfort in the predictable ways he expressed his love.
Doug was born on April 13th, 1946, to Roy & Bonnie Lee Wilkinson, in Calgary, AB. He moved to Drain, OR where he would meet the love of his life, Julie Wilkinson (Crowe). They married in June of 1967. He proudly served in the United States Navy, and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1973, but remained in the Naval Reserves until 1995 when he retired as a Commander. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon, and his Juris Doctorate from Lewis & Clark College.
Doug raised four daughters with his wife, Julie; Wendy, Leah, Elizabeth (Adam), and Rebekah. Their daughters, in turn, have given them 8 grandchildren. He was loved tremendously by many people, but especially his family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 1 to May 3, 2020