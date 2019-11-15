|
Dover Arnold "Red" Leopard
March 11, 1936 - November 12, 2019
Dover Arnold "Red" Leopard of Marcola, Oregon went to "meet his Maker" on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after a long illness. Services include a private graveside service at the Marcola Cemetery on November 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Thurston Community Baptist Church, 6364 Main Street, Springfield.
Arnold was born on March 11, 1936, in Glenville, North Carolina, the third child of John Ansel and Gertie (Whitmire) Leopard. He graduated from Glenville High School in 1954 and took a job at Olin Mathison Chemical Company in Brevard, North Carolina. In 1955, Arnold joined the U.S. Army. He served in Korea from 1956 to 1957. Upon his return, he married Sue Capps in Horseshoe, North Carolina, on April 12, 1957, and returned to work at Olin Mathison.
Arnold and his family moved to Oregon in 1962, where he found work with the Weyerhaeuser Company until 1981. A staunch, long-time union supporter, he served with the International Woodworkers of America, where he was president upon retirement in 1994. He also was a long-time member of Thurston Community Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sue, of Marcola; sons Martin (wife Beverly) of Albany and Randall of Halsey; five grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel, Adam, Joseph, and Amanda; and six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Elizabeth, Aiden, Wyatt, Allison & Jackson. Arnold also is survived by two brothers, Harold (wife Grace) Leopard and LeRoy (wife Gayle) Robinson of Marcola, and a sister, Bernice Merritt of Battle Ground, Washington, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Eldon Leopard, Tom Leopard and Ken Robinson.
