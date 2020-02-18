|
|
Duane Homer Hickson
7/6/1948 - 2/6/2020
A celebration of life will be held for Duane Homer Hickson on February 23rd , 12:00 pm at the Springfield Training Center at 2861 Pierce Pkwy Springfield OR. Duane was a member for almost 48 years, having initiated as a Steamfitter Apprentice into Local 481 in 1972. He dutifully served as a Local 290 Organizer for over 15 years from 1988 to 2003. Through his tireless efforts, Duane earned the respect of all who knew him and he will be sorely missed. The family has requested that donations be made to the UA Local 290 Team in lieu of flowers.
Donations can be made here; https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=relay_donate_now
