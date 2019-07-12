|
Dwanee Lee Modrell
1942 - 2019
On Friday, June 14th, Dwanee Modrell passed peacefully from this world. Dwanee was one of six children born to Doug and Charlotte Parazoo in Sutherlin, Oregon, where she lived for the first part of her life.
In 1961, Dwanee married her high school sweetheart, Larry Modrell, and together they had three children, Shawni, David (Cougar) and Candace—all of whom remain close. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Dwanee was very active in her community, most notably in the Mrs. Oregon Pageant with her dear friends Carol Cross, and Dee Dee Brandt. Later in life she and her husband were involved in the Foster Care Program. She was also a supervisor for Agripac in Eugene, Oregon for many years, prior to retirement. She was a proud member of the Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde.
Of all Dwanee's passions, nothing exceeded her love for her family. She was a mother figure to many, the matriarch of her large extended family, and was always available to listen, offer encouragement, and celebrate their successes. While she has left a hole in all of our lives in this world, we are comforted knowing she has been reunited with her parents, and sister and is in the loving embrace of her Creator.
Dwanee is survived by her husband, Larry Modrell, her daughters, Shawni Modrell-Astrof, Candace Modrell-Alva, her son, David C. Modrell, her siblings, Diana Norton, Robert (Butch) Parazoo, Carla Inda, Tammy Stillman, her beloved grandchildren, and extended family.
