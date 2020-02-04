|
Dwight Alan Rice
04/20/1947 - 01/23/2020
Dwight Alan Rice went home to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at age 72. Born in Medford, Oregon, Dwight was one of five boys born to Eugene and Florence Rice. Dwight graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1965 and headed to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War. After two terms of service, he found his way to Riverside, California, where he met his wife of 40 years, Donna Elaine, while working in the mortgage industry. They were married in April 1979 and Dwight started his own business - American Metropolitan Mortgage. The couple had their first daughter, Erin Nicole in January 1983. Their second daughter, Tara Ashley, arrived in August 1985. The family lived in Highland, California, until July 1993, when they moved to Eugene, Oregon, where they have lived since. Both Dwight and Donna continued in the mortgage industry together until Dwight retired in 2008. Dwight was a world traveler, having journeyed in Europe, Asia and North America. He was known for having a dry and infectious sense of humor, being an avid fisherman, and daydreaming of being a mountain man. He was particularly happy to spend some of his retirement days doing Bible trips to China. Dwight was proud of his wife, two daughters and two grandchildren and mentioned them to people often. Dwight was a member of First Baptist Church of Eugene, where he and Donna met a lot of friends that they traveled with. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his two daughters, Erin and Tara, his grandson Michael, his granddaughter Harper, three brothers Don, David and Dwayne, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church, 3550 Fox Meadow Road, Eugene, OR 97408 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 pm. The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, to Eugene Mission, Voices of China & Asia, Samaritan's Purse or Camp Harlow.
