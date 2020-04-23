|
Earl Bruce
October 6, 1928 - February 23. 2020
Earl Claude Bruce, 91, of Noti, passed away early Sunday, February 23rd, in the comfort of his own home. Earl spent the days preceding his death surrounded by family and friends.
He was born October 6, 1928 in Hemet, California, to Oscar Herbert Bruce and Mary Alice (Wilson) Bruce. Earl married Mary Ann Franklin on August 24, 1950 in Reno, Nevada.
Earl is survived by his three daughters, Shirley (Les) Arnold, Janell Howland and Leiisa (Jamie) Boytz, all of Noti; seven grandchildren, Joshua Whitney, Amanda (John) Perkins, Rachelle (Sean) Kelty, Hannah (Lance) Hughes, Rebecca (Steve) Horton, Matthew Boytz and Alyson Boytz; and seven great-grandchildren, Madisen, Reilly and Allia Kelty, Bryce Hughes, Ann and Tyler Horton, and Casey Perkins. He is also survived by brother, Ray Bruce.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Roy Bruce; two sisters, Alice Terpening and Rita Gallagher; and wife, Mary Ann.
Earl grew up in Mohawk, Oregon, on his family's dairy. After selling his portion of the Mohawk dairy, he continued his life as a cowboy before continuing as a gyppo logger, where he would meet his wife of 68 years. He later would work for International Paper for 26 years before retiring in 1986.
However, retirement the past 34 years didn't slow him down. Whether he was riding his horse, moving cattle with his dogs, changing water pipes, splitting wood, fixing something with orange bailing twine, or just cruising around on his golf cart, Earl could usually be found outside on his farm. Earl was a staple in the Noti community and surrounding areas. He was the local vet, farmer, mechanic, dog trainer, grandpa and dad.
He will be remembered for his impeccable memory; guidance in providing efficient directions; love of horses, dogs and the outdoors; zest for information; cravings for knowledge; passion for living life to the fullest and for being one of a kind, never to be replaced, a pillar of his family and community.
He is greatly missed and while COVID-19 means no traditional service or formal goodbye right now, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date when friends and family can gather to celebrate his very full life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020