Earl was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota July 4, 1932. In 1938 Earl moved to Springfield, OR with is parents Ruth and Sam Ford, as well as sister Jean Hartman.
Earl Leroy Ford
July 4, 1932 -
March 18, 2019
His freshman year of high school the family moved to Crow, where he met his wife of 62 years, Mary Jeffers. Earl dropped out his junior year and went to work at the Canaday Brother's Mill. In 1952, Earl was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War, spending two years stationed in Austria before receiving an honorable discharge in 1954. Upon returning home, he began his love for working in the woods and building friendships that lasted his entire life. Shortly after his return, he was at a diner in Eugene when Mary came in. Surprised to see him, she asked, "Where have you been, did you get married?" He said, "No, would you like to go out for a coke?" Just months later Mary and Earl were engaged and they married July 3, 1956.
In June 1957 they began their family with the birth of their first child, Jeff. Sadly, their second son, Timmy, passed away in March 1961. Daughters Beth and Laurie were born in 1962 and 1963, respectively. As Mary and Earl established their life in Crow, he began a 32 year career as a timber feller at Weyerhaeuser. Throughout the years he served as a volunteer firefighter, board member of the school and fire department. He also returned to school and earned his high school diploma. Earl was extremely well read and had a true love for learning and books. In addition, he was a very talented carpenter and put his skills to use when he built the family home that stands today in the heart of Crow.
Earl became famous in 1982 when he was selected to star on "That's Incredible." He was tasked with falling a tree between two poles that were the width of the tree. Earl nailed it! He retired in June 1994. He and Mary traveled the country and dis some gambling at local casinos. They made many friends at local restaurants that have now become like family. But his true love was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was quick witted and always had a joke and story for anyone willing to listen. Earl will be deeply missed, but left a lasting and loving impression on all who were blessed to have him in their lives.
Earl is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Beth (Dave) Petrushkin, and Laurie (Brian) Coggins, granddaughters Lindsey (Dusty) Harrah, Kaci (Chris) Stanley, grandson Kevin Petrushkin, granddaughter Christina Ford, grandson Jeremy (Kallie) Egli, and granddaughter Jessica Egli, and great grandchildren Evelyn & Bennett Harrah and Wyatt & Hadley Stanley. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to in Portland, OR.
A service will be held Monday, April 1, at 11:00 AM at Musgrove Family Center, 225 S Danebo, Eugene, OR, with a reception to follow at 32270 Bush Garden Drive, Harrisburg, OR.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 27, 2019