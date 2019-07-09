|
Earl Carl Heisler Earl Carl Heisler Sr., age 79, passed away June 23, 2019 at his Eugene home with his family at his side. Earl was born June 13, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa to Elmer and Florence Heisler. In 1958 Earl enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Rifleman and earned a Rifle Sharp-Shooter badge as well as a good conduct award. He served his country with honest and faithful service in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Marine Corps, until being honorably discharged in 1964. Earl loved his wife Caroline above all else. They married in June of 1963. They have four children, fifteen grand children and four great grand children. They enjoyed each others company with everything they did.
Earl enjoyed fishing and hunting and gardening. Earl worked as a mill foreman at Georgia Pacific for forty three years until his retirement in 2006. A celebration of life service to be announced via social media.
