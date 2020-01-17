|
Earl Reavis
6/12/1944 - 1/3/2020
REAVIS, Earl Clinton, age 75, of Springfield, OR, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in his home. Earl was born on June 12th, 1944 to Ethel D. Harp and James Clinton Reavis in Alpena, Arkansas and moved to Powers, OR when he was 6 years old.
After graduating from Powers High School in 1962 he served in the U.S. Navy from March of 1965-1971. He met Dorothy Ilene Harkey in 1962, and they wed in 1966 at Calvary Temple in Springfield, OR. They went on to have three children, Christine, Owida and Brian.
After his military career, Earl worked at General Trailer and Olympic trailer. He later ran his own business; Earl's Fencing where he worked until he retired in 2006. Earl was known for his work ethic and dedication to the quality of his work.
Earl always had a deep love for family and the great outdoors, where he felt most alive and at peace. Not often one for excessive talking, Earl shared with excitement and enthusiasm stories from his childhood in Arkansas, logging in the forests of Powers; hunting, fishing, gold dredging, camping and time outdoors throughout his life. Many of his favorite memories were these times spent with family and friends.
Earl is predeceased by his parents and his brother, James. He is survived by his lovely wife of 53 years, Dorothy; his sister, Della Pepion (Bandon); his three children and their spouses, Christine and Rick Davis, Owida and Richard Bockla and Brian and Danielle Reavis; and his nine grandchildren, Christian, Marshall, Autumn, Trey, Gabrielle, Isaiah, Liam, Oliver and Finley.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 PM on January 25th at Calvary Open Bible 1116 Centennial Blvd, Springfield, OR 97477, with pastor Kirk Stickler officiating.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020