Edgar (Ed) Paeschke


1932 - 2019
Edgar (Ed) Paeschke Obituary
Edgar (Ed) Paeschke
07/07/1932 - 12/11/2019
Edgar (Ed) Paeschke of Eugene, Oregon passed away on December 11, 2019. Ed was born July 7, 1932 to Carl and Eva Paeschke in Harrisburg, Oregon.
Ed served in the US Army 9th Infantry Division from 1950 to 1954. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked as a farmer, in a plywood mill, driving flat bed and log trucks.
He married Dorothy Rossow on June 1, 1956.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy and children Robert (Suzanne) Paeschke Eugene, OR, Alan Paeschke, Cheshire, OR, Anne Lettkeman, Eugene OR and Dale (Leslie) Paeschke, Salem OR. Sister Carol Hadley of Salem, OR. Ed has 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Ed has numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, as well as cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters.
Ed was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
The grave side service will be on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Lane Memorial Gardens, 5300 West 11th Ave. Eugene, Oregon at 1:00 pm. The Memorial Service will be at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3280 River Road, Eugene, Oregon at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Remember
