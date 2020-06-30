Edith Eloise Sorenson
January 24, 1931 - June 21, 2020
Edith Sorenson passed on Sunday, June 21, with her family at her side. She was 89 years old.
Edith was born on the family farm near Makoti, North Dakota, the oldest of John and Nyda Bigelow's four children. During the early 30's, her family moved several times – always in the area – and while at one point the family farm was lost, they eventually settled on acreage outside of town. She attended Minot State College where she met her future husband and the love of her life, Bob Sorenson. Married in 1950, Bob and Edith moved to San Diego where their daughter, Sandi, was born. Bob and Edith lived for a time in Moorhead, Minnesota where their son, Cody, was born. The family settled in Bismarck, North Dakota where the kids grew up and Edith worked as the staffing coordinator for St. Alexis Hospital.
In 1970, the family moved to Eugene, Oregon where Edith found her calling in real estate. First working at Gordon Brunton Realty as an agent, Edith put her determination and passion for customer service to work, and eventually became the owner of Gordon Brunton Realty. Edith was one of the first female real estate office owners in Eugene and also became one of the first Prudential Real Estate Affiliates in the nation. Edith mentored a number of people in the community to successful careers in real estate while earning numerous national recognition awards. She thrived in real estate for 47 years, selling her final home in 2018.
Raised in the Great Depression, Edith's dad taught her about resilience and optimism in the face of hard challenges. Her life centered on her Christian faith, family, and business and she carried these lessons with her throughout her life. She lived to improve the world she inhabited, and to provide her family comfort through a sense of home. If there was a hard problem to solve, all would be well after a conversation with her – what became known to many as "getting a dose of Edith". In business, Edith didn't sell real estate or a house; she sold homes that she knew would be a source of pride, investment and family memories for years to come. And while she worked hard for her community, she was happiest on family vacations or at Christmas, giddily presiding while kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids ran circles around her. Edith loved her family and friends dearly and provided them with unconditional love and support. It is these qualities that made her respected, admired and loved. She is missed, and she will be remembered.
Due to restrictions caused by the corona pandemic, the funeral and interment will be private, but a public celebration of life service is anticipated in the future. Edith held a special place in her heart for her two great-grandchildren who both have autism. Contributions to support their long-term education and needs may be made in her honor to the Fickenscher Family Trust, c/o Sandi Fickenscher, 8614 NW Hazeltine Street, Portland, Oregon 97229, or via Zella app, or through Zella at your bank.
