Edith Mae Latham
8/25/1926 - 3/14/2020
Edith Mae Latham of Cottage Grove, OR went to be with the Lord on March 14th, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on August 25, 1926 in McKinney, TX to parents Earl and Clara (Lamb) Vickery. Edith and Glyn Latham married on October 9, 1947 in Greenville, TX and were together for 65 years. She was a homemaker and beloved mother. Edith is proceeded in death by her husband, and her son Bobby Ray Latham. She is survived by her son Michael (Janet) Latham of Cottage Grove, OR, and daughter Linda (Gary) Perkins of Christmas Valley, OR; as well as 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. A private graveside service was held at Sears Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020