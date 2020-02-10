Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home
3900 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 345-8521
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith May (Thramer) McMillan


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith May (Thramer) McMillan Obituary
Edith May (Thramer) McMillan
02/08/1920 - 01/30/2020
Edith passed away on January 30, 2020, just eight days before her 100th birthday. She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Oren Dee McMillan, in 1998.
She leaves behind two daughters, Tarley (McMillan) Barber-Chamberlain of Eugene, OR, and Sharyn (McMillan) Jolly of Ada, OK. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Lance and Darin Jolly of Ada, OK. A third grandson, Kevin Barber of Springfield, OR, preceded her in death in 2011.
She also leaves 17 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10am Tuesday, February 11th, at Rest-Haven Memorial Gardens on S. Willamette, Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -