Edith May (Thramer) McMillan
02/08/1920 - 01/30/2020
Edith passed away on January 30, 2020, just eight days before her 100th birthday. She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Oren Dee McMillan, in 1998.
She leaves behind two daughters, Tarley (McMillan) Barber-Chamberlain of Eugene, OR, and Sharyn (McMillan) Jolly of Ada, OK. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Lance and Darin Jolly of Ada, OK. A third grandson, Kevin Barber of Springfield, OR, preceded her in death in 2011.
She also leaves 17 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10am Tuesday, February 11th, at Rest-Haven Memorial Gardens on S. Willamette, Eugene, OR.
