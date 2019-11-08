Home

Edna D. Lack


1926 - 2019
Edna D. Lack Obituary
Edna D. Lack
2/26/1926 - 11/5/2019
Edna D. Lack passed away on Nov. 5, 2019 in Eugene at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Edward Lack in 2010. She is survived by 2 sisters, Gloria Walton of Junction City and Denise Sosso of Napa Calif. as well as 6 nieces and nephews.
Edna and her husband were founding members of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic church in Veneta as well as starting the Fern Ridge BBQ. Edna was an accomplished cook and baker and loved to cook. She also enjoyed landscape painting, flower arranging, knitting and needlepoint.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
