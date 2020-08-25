1/1
Edna Teel
1923 - 2020
Edna Evalyn Teel, a longtime resident of Lane County passed away peacefully in her sleep August 17, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband George Teel, a brother Roy who died in WWII, and her parents George and Maggie Toll. Edna is survived by 2 daughters Evelyn Bird (Dennis) of Oakridge and Karen Ross (Ken) of Redmond, a granddaughter, 4 great grandchildren, a brother Ralph of Waldport along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born in Eugene on Fox Hollow Road to George and Maggie Toll, she lived on the family farm until she graduated from Eugene High in 1940. She married George Teel in 1948 then lived in the Eugene area for a year before moving to Riddle. They then moved back to Eugene before settling in Oakridge in 1965. George died in 1976 and Edna remained in Oakridge until moving to assisted living in late 2019, where she remained until her passing.
Edna was a gentle, loving and strong women who was devoted to her family, and was a wonderful mother. Her words of wisdom are often thought of and will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who loved her.
No services are planned at this time, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity. For a more detailed obituary please visit Musgrove's website at www.musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
